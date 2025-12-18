Utah tweaks plan to discontinue public parking at Salt Lake courthouse

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's court system is still planning to end public parking at one of its busiest courthouses in 2026, but officials are making a temporary exception.

Public parking will no longer be allowed at the Scott M. Matheson Courthouse parking garage, 450 S. State in Salt Lake City, beginning on Jan. 1. However, that will not immediately apply to visitors with either a valid disability placard or license plate, Utah State Courts officials wrote in an update on Wednesday.

"Those patrons should be aware that access will be subject to increased security screening and should plan additional time when traveling to the courthouse," the agency added.

Officials said they still plan to close off all public parking at the courthouse in the future, but the final date for parking spots for people with a valid disability placard will be determined "at a later time."

Utah State Court officials announced the planned closure last month, citing an effort to "enhance courthouse safety and security." The closure doesn't apply to jurors, as well as other court users and staff.

"The goal is to ensure that access occurs in a way that maximizes safety for everyone in the courthouse," said Chris Palmer, Utah State Courts' director of security.

Visitors are urged to use street parking or parking at nearby buildings, or take transit to reach the courthouse, as it's located within a free-fare zone.