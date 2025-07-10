Heat returns to Wimbledon as Aryna Sabalenka offers water and ice pack to fans at Centre Court

By The Associated Press | Updated - July 10, 2025 at 11:47 a.m. | Posted - July 10, 2025 at 7:53 a.m.

 
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is using an icepack to cool during the women's singles semifinal match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON — Players and fans felt the impact of high temperatures at Wimbledon when Thursday's semifinal match between top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova was delayed twice in the first set because of spectators feeling unwell.

The affected fans at Centre Court were seated in the lower level — not shaded — and on both occasions Sabalenka walked over to offer a bottle of water. The first time, she also offered a blue ice pack.

"I feel like London is not ready for this weather. It was super hot," Sabalenka said after losing to Anisimova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The temperature during the first set reached 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius).

"I can't even imagine sitting in one place and the sun just constantly hitting on you," Sabalenka said. "You got to be really prepared, stay hydrated. It can happen to everyone."

Sabalenka herself used ice packs — placing them on her head — to cool down during changeovers.

She said the delays had no impact on her performance.

"I was able to play my game no matter. Doesn't matter how long the pause was. I just hope they (those fans) feel better," she said.

The grass-court tournament experienced record-breaking Day 1 heat when the temperature rose to 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius).

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

