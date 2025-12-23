Venus Williams weds Andrea Preti in Florida as part of a 5-day celebration of their union

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Venus Williams and Andrea Preti are married, the tennis great announced Tuesday on social media.

Williams and Preti became wife and husband over the weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of a five-day celebration.

After becoming the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match in July, the 45-year-old Williams gave thanks to her fiance, who was in the stands at the DC Open. Preti is a Danish-born Italian model and actor, according to the website IMDB.

Williams hadn't played in a tournament in 16 months until entering the event in Washington.

The seven-time Grand Slams singles champion plans to play in a 33rd straight season on the WTA Tour, starting in Auckland in January.

    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  