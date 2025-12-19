Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka announces 2026 as his final year on tour

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 19, 2025 at 2:45 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 19, 2025 at 1:02 p.m.

 
FILE - Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, plays a backhand return to Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, during a first-round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2025.

FILE - Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, plays a backhand return to Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, during a first-round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka says 2026 will be his last year on tour.

Since Wawrinka turned pro in 2002, the Swiss has won 16 tour singles titles. He beat the No. 1-ranked player in the finals of the 2014 Australian Open (Rafael Nadal), 2015 French Open (Novak Djokovic) and 2016 U.S. Open (Djokovic).

"One last push," Wawrinka wrote on social media on Friday.

"Every book needs an ending. It's time to write the final chapter of my career as a professional tennis player. 2026 will be my last year on tour."

Wawrinka and Roger Federer won the 2008 Beijing Olympics doubles gold medal and helped Switzerland win its only Davis Cup in 2014.

He is one of only three players to beat Nadal, Djokovic, Federer and Andy Murray at the Grand Slams.

The 40-year-old claimed his last singles trophy in 2017. He starts his final season in Perth at the United Cup from Jan. 2.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

The Associated Press

