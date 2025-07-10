Logan company makes scream-inducing rides for theme parks around the world

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

LOGAN — When looking for a world-class amusement ride manufacturer, it's a pretty short list. Among the handful of elite designers is Logan-based S&S Worldwide.

"There's only so many people in the world that can build you a roller coaster, especially on a magnitude and scale that you would have at, say, a Six Flags or even a Lagoon," said Trever Dyer, global director of sales and marketing.

The company has more than 500 attractions in parks across the globe, including two at Utah's Lagoon — Rocket and Re-entry. While S&S is recognized internationally for its custom roller coasters, most Utahns don't know it's in their backyard.

"People even in the valley are surprised when I say I work for a roller coaster manufacturer," said Kaylee Mecham, sales and marketing assistant. "They don't even know we're here. And even industry-wise, it's pretty unique that we're in Utah."

The international ride manufacturer was founded in 1994 by Providence residents Stan and Sandy Checketts — thus the S and S.

Working for a company that designs amusement rides has its perks. Twice a year, employees are invited to make suggestions for new rides or improvements to old ones. They also get to try out the rides before anyone else on S&S prototypes built onsite.

"That's kind of my favorite part of the ride design experience," Mecham said. "It's pretty fun."

Not only is S&S popular, its rides are world record breakers, including the fastest launch and the highest ride. See the video above to learn which ones and to hear about the thrilling fourth dimension ride.

See more stories of companies born in Utah on KSL.com's Beyond Business series.