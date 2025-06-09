The Utah Checkdown podcast: Phil Steele ranks Utah high; a preview of West Virginia, ASU

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - June 9, 2025

 
SALT LAKE CITY — We're back again to preview the next two games on Utah football's schedule, with a road game against West Virginia and a home game against reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State.

Host Josh Furlong breaks down these two challenging games as Utah enters the halfway point of its season. Is a 4-2 record good enough for optimism for the remaining six games?

He also gives an update on Utah's official visits, a brief look at the House settlement and what it means moving forward, as well as a look at what Phil Steele had to say about the Utes for the upcoming season.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

