The Utah Checkdown podcast: Phil Steele ranks Utah high; a preview of West Virginia, ASU

SALT LAKE CITY — We're back again to preview the next two games on Utah football's schedule, with a road game against West Virginia and a home game against reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State.

Host Josh Furlong breaks down these two challenging games as Utah enters the halfway point of its season. Is a 4-2 record good enough for optimism for the remaining six games?

He also gives an update on Utah's official visits, a brief look at the House settlement and what it means moving forward, as well as a look at what Phil Steele had to say about the Utes for the upcoming season.

