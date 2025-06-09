Downtown protest held in response to escalating events in LA

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A group held a protest downtown in response to the escalating events in Los Angeles. They gathered in front of the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building on State Street.

This group and others across the country all came together for an "emergency protest." The grassroots 50501 movement posted about the protests. The name stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement.

Many participants came from the Utah Pride Festival, also happening downtown, including Marissa Williams.

"We're out here today in solidarity for immigrants across the country, especially LA and New York right now, who are being raided by ICE," Williams said.

Speakers called for solidarity with protesters in Los Angeles.

"When peaceful protesters decided to exercise their First Amendment rights, protected by the Constitution, the president sent 2,000 National Guard soldiers, fully armed and ready for conflict, to try and quell the peaceful protests," said Christian Doe, who spoke at the protest.

Protesters were critical of the Trump administration's deportations.

"It's not right to have people go through deportation without due process," Williams said. "Even individuals who are here legally with the correct visas are being taken."

Protesters chanted, "Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here," and "power to the people, no one is illegal."

Doe said he thinks all deportations are inhumane.

"I have an issue with all ICE arrests," he said. "To me, a human being is a human being, regardless of whether they have a paper in their pocket."

He said he came straight from church to participate in this gathering.

"I believe it is important for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and all Christians to reject Christian nationalism, which is a dangerous consequence of a dictator who tries to use religion in the name of Christ to cause hatred, division and state-sponsored terror," Doe said.

He was one of several people wearing a mask at the demonstration and was asked why.

"I want to protect my identity," he said. "I have immense privilege as a white, male, cisgender, heterosexual Christian who has documentation status. I was born here. I have immense privilege, but I still fear for my safety and the safety of my fellow Americans, documented and undocumented.

The 50501 movement has been holding demonstrations against President Donald Trump's actions since February. They plan to have another nationwide protest on Saturday, June 14.