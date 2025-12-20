Brazil's Lula warns US intervention in Venezuela could be catastrophic

By Manuela Andreoni, Reuters | Posted - Dec. 20, 2025 at 9:47 a.m.

 
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks on before posing for a family photo with ministers during a ministerial meeting at Granja do Torto official residence, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks on before posing for a family photo with ministers during a ministerial meeting at Granja do Torto official residence, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday. (Adriano Machado, Reuters)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAO PAULO — Brazilian President Luiz ​Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday that an "armed intervention in Venezuela ⁠would be a humanitarian catastrophe" in the face of ‌escalating actions from the United States ⁠toward regional neighbor Venezuela.

On Tuesday, U.S. ‌President Donald Trump ‍ordered a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers ⁠entering and leaving ⁠Venezuela, in Washington's latest move to increase pressure on Nicolas Maduro's government, targeting its main source of income.

Lula and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the leaders of Latin America's two largest ‍economies, had already urged restraint this week, as tensions escalated.

But on Saturday, during a summit of the South American Mercosur bloc in Foz do Iguaçu, a city in southern Brazil, Lula made a ‌stronger statement against what he said would be a "dangerous ‌precedent for the world."

More than four decades after the Falklands War, between Argentina and Britain, he added, "the South American continent is ⁠once again haunted ​by the military presence ⁠of an extra-regional ‌power."

Most recent World stories

Related topics

WorldPolitics
Manuela Andreoni

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  