Man arrested, accused of shooting at multiple people in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old man could face multiple felony charges after allegedly opening fire during an argument in Salt Lake City, endangering six people. Police say he then fled from officers with a stolen firearm before being arrested.

At approximately 4:28 p.m. Saturday, Hiram Bokratik got into a verbal altercation with an individual at 59 N. Chicago Street (940 W.), according to a police booking affidavit. Police say at some point he pointed a black handgun at the person and fired one shot, endangering five additional people standing nearby.

The gun was later confirmed to be stolen, the affidavit says.

Police responded to the scene after reports of a possible shooting. When they arrived, officers say Bokratik fled on foot, jumping a fence and hiding between stacks of pallets, but he was eventually taken into custody.

Police later found the firearm and Bokratik's hat in the area where he fled, according to the affidavit.

Bokratik was also found to be connected to a vehicle burglary that occurred around midnight, just a block away from the shooting, the affidavit says. According to police, he was identified as the suspect in the theft of a firearm, cash and a holster from a parked vehicle.

After the foot chase, officers said they discovered drug paraphernalia on the ground near where Bokratik had been. Additionally, during his arrest, police say they found cash matching the bills stolen in the vehicle burglary, as well as the firearm's holster.

According to police, Bokratik has a history of felony convictions, making him a "Category 2" restricted individual prohibited from possessing firearms. He has been denied bail and police are calling him a "danger to the community."

Bokratik was arrested for investigation of multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, burglary and obstruction of justice.