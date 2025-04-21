Man with history of domestic violence arrests now faces 24 charges

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

WEST JORDAN — A Murray man who prosecutors say has a history of domestic violence is facing numerous charges after allegedly severely beating and sexually assaulting a woman.

Ryan Wayne Murray, 53, was charged on Friday in 3rd District Court with rape, aggravated kidnapping, four counts of object rape and forcible sodomy — all first-degree felonies with domestic violence penalty enhancements if convicted — and three counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

Prosecutors say the diligence of a West Jordan police officer may have saved the woman's life.

On April 11, West Jordan police responded to a "911 hang-up," according to charging documents. Someone had called 911 but then hung up without saying anything. When police called back to make sure everything was OK, Murray answered the phone and said everything was fine. But the officer making the call "heard a female in the background state that things were not OK," the charges state,

Police traced where the call came from and found a woman lying on a bed with multiple injuries to her face, which was covered in dried blood, as well as being matted in her hair, according to the charges. Detectives noted the woman "was struggling to stay awake." When she was taken to a local hospital, doctors determined she "had multiple orbital fractures and would likely require surgery," the charges state.

The woman later explained she had gone to the hotel where her ex-boyfriend, Murray, was staying because he needed support that night, the charges state. But once she arrived, Murray blocked the door to prevent her from leaving and "punched (her) in the face multiple times and strangled her until she lost consciousness twice," according to the charges. Murray then sexually assaulted her "because he thought that would be funny," the charges state.

On Monday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill praised the officer for not ignoring the 911 hang-up.

"The diligence of this police officer checking back on this apparent 911 hang-up helped save this victim-survivor from a very dangerous situation. She has a long road to recovery after having to undergo surgery for some of her injuries," Gill said.

Murray has a history of domestic violence-related arrests against the same woman, according to court documents. In September, he was charged in one case with two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and nine counts of assault, a class B misdemeanor. That same month, he was charged in a second case with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, for alleged assaults on the same woman. Murray was also charged at the time with violating a protective order and assault.

Prosecutors were forced to dismiss those cases in February, however, when the woman stopped cooperating with them, according to court records.

On Monday, all three cases were refiled in the 3rd District Court, indicating the woman is now prepared to proceed.

In total, Murray now faces 24 criminal charges including rape, aggravated kidnapping, four counts of object rape and forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies; five counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and 10 counts of assault and violating a protective order, a class B misdemeanor.

Prosecutors have requested Murray be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.