Heber City man intentionally hit bicyclist in road-rage case, prosecutors say, charges filed

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

HEBER CITY — A Heber City man was arrested Saturday after police say he intentionally hit and injured a bicyclist in a road-rage incident.

Loren Ray Russell, 47, was booked into the Wasatch County Jail and charged on Monday in 4th Distinct Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving serous injury, a third-degree felony; and failure to yield the right of way, an infraction. Charges for aggravated assault and failing to remain at the accident were filed with road-rage penalty enhancements if convicted.

The incident occurred on April 13 after a cyclist was struck by a car near 600 South and 100 East in Heber City, and the driver had left the scene. Police say the bicyclist suffered a broken leg in the crash. Investigators later located video of the incident from a surveillance camera at a nearby business.

The video showed a bicyclist riding down a sidewalk and a truck failing to stop before the sidewalk, according to the affidavit.

"The cyclist appeared to ride around the truck, striking its hood with his hand and continuing to ride away. The truck then turned toward the cyclist, accelerated, hit him, and left the area," the affidavit alleges.

Police say they observed "what appeared to be acceleration marks leading toward where the cyclist was struck" at the scene.

Days later, officers went to Russell's house and identified a truck matching the description that a witness had provided, the affidavit says. Russell allegedly said a bicyclist hit the side and hood of his truck and he felt threatened by the bicyclist and "left in a hurry."

Based on the video, "seeing how hard the male was struck, knowing the extent of the male's injuries and how damaged the bike was, I don't believe (Russell) was unaware he hit the male," the arresting officer wrote.