Bonmati goal helps Barcelona qualify as group winner in Women's Champions League along with Arsenal

Spain playmaker Aitana Bonmati has scored a goal that helped to send Barcelona into the Women's Champions League quarterfinals as the winner of its group. Bonmati raced through and poked a finish between the goalkeeper's legs for Barcelona's second goal in a 3-0 victory over Manchester City in their Group D closer. The teams finished group play tied on 15 points but Barca progressed in first place courtesy of a superior goal difference. Arsenal became the fourth group winner after beating Bayern Munich 3-2 thanks to a match-clinching penalty by Spain striker Mariona Caldentey in the 86th minute. The other group winners were record eight-time winner Lyon and Chelsea.