Chargers aim to get back on track as they host surging Broncos on Thursday

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 11:59 a.m.

 
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) makes a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) makes a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

6 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night in a matchup of AFC West rivals looking to bolster their playoff positioning. The Broncos have won four straight after beating Indianapolis 31-13 on Sunday. The Chargers had a poor second half in a 40-17 loss to Tampa Bay. It was the most points Los Angeles has allowed this season, dropping its defense into a tie with Denver and Philadelphia for the fewest points allowed per game in the NFL.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  