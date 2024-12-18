Chargers aim to get back on track as they host surging Broncos on Thursday

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night in a matchup of AFC West rivals looking to bolster their playoff positioning. The Broncos have won four straight after beating Indianapolis 31-13 on Sunday. The Chargers had a poor second half in a 40-17 loss to Tampa Bay. It was the most points Los Angeles has allowed this season, dropping its defense into a tie with Denver and Philadelphia for the fewest points allowed per game in the NFL.