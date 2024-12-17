Man shot brother, then hit and killed pregnant woman in Magna, police say

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

MAGNA — A Utah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot his brother in the leg and then caused a fatal crash while fleeing the scene.

Sasa Scott Hamilton, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Tuesday night for investigation of shooting someone causing serious injury, two counts of shooting in the direction of a person, and obstruction of justice. The investigation into the fatal crash was ongoing and police said they could recommend additional potential charges against Hamilton.

The woman killed in the crash was identified Thursday as Rossana J. Moreno, 34, of Magna.

About 8:40 p.m., West Valley police were called to residence near 3500 South and 3800 West on a report of a shooting. A 26-year-old man "was bleeding rapidly from his left thigh and was quickly taken to a local hospital for treatment," according to a police booking affidavit.

According to a witnesses, the victim arrived at the apartment complex with three others. While still in the parking lot, police say Hamilton approached their vehicle and got into a fight with the man.

"The witnesses attempted to intervene and pulled the two away from each other. (Hamilton) then pulled out a handgun and pointed it toward (the man's) legs before pulling the trigger several times," the affidavit alleges.

Hamilton drove off after the shooting in a Toyota Sequoia. The Utah Highway Patrol says he ran a red light at 8000 West on state Route 201 just after 9 p.m. and smashed into a Ford Escape causing it to catch fire and killing Moreno, who was pregnant.

"After colliding with the Ford, the Sequoia continued forward striking a Kia Forte," the highway patrol said. "The driver of the Ford Escape was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The occupants of the Kia sustained minor injuries."

Just before 11 p.m., Hamilton turned himself in to officers in Magna. He told police he disassembled the gun used in the shooting and discarded it in several yards, the affidavit says.

"(Hamilton) admitted to firing a handgun at his brother after a physical altercation and then fled the scene, making multiple attempts to avoid apprehension. Additionally, (he) was involved in a fatal accident and left the scene on foot," according to the arrest report. "The accident ... resulted in the death of a 34-year-old female, which is currently under further investigation."

A GoFundMe account* has been set up to help Moreno's family.

Contributing: Cassidy Wixom