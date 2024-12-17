Murray-Boyles' 22 points, Ugusuk's 3 in OT lead South Carolina to 91-88 win over No. 25 Clemson

By Pete Iacobelli, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 7:55 p.m.

 
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Morris Ugusuk (15) reacts after a foul during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Columbia, N.C.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Morris Ugusuk (15) reacts after a foul during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Columbia, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Collin Murray-Boyles had 22 points and Morris Ugusuk hit a 3-pointer in overtime to put South Carolina ahead for good in a 91-88 victory over rival No. 25 Clemson on Tueday night. Chase Hunter's floating three-point try as time expired came up short as the Gamecocks won their fifth straight game. Clemson had entered the rankings last week, but has lost two in a row. Hunter had a game-high 27 points while Ian Schieffelin had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers.

