PGA Tour to hire CEO to run expanding business. Jay Monahan stays on as commissioner

By Doug Ferguson, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 10:22 a.m.

 
FILE - Commissioner of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan IV speaks during a news conference ahead of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Aug. 28, 2024, in Atlanta.

FILE - Commissioner of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan IV speaks during a news conference ahead of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Aug. 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, file)

The PGA Tour is hiring a CEO for the first time. Commissioner Jay Monahan has told his staff it's part of a plan to help grow business opportunities for the tour. This comes after a year in which Strategic Sports Group invested $1.5 billion into PGA Tour Enterprises with the possibility of doubling that. And the tour continues to negotiate with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf about becoming a minority investor. Monahan remains as commissioner of the PGA Tour. He also is part of the search committee led by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

Doug Ferguson

