Brother to spend time in jail, on probation after arranging a fight for his younger sister

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

TOOELE — A man will spend three years on probation after admitting to encouraging his younger sister to fight another girl, arranging a fight where his sister was stabbed multiple times.

Third District Judge L. Douglas Hogan gave Antonio Miguel Castaneda, 18, two sentences of zero to five years in prison for aggravated assault with serious injury and aggravated child abuse, third-degree felonies. But the judge suspended the prison sentences in favor of 148 days in jail and three years of probation.

He ordered the Tooele County Sheriff's Office to take Castaneda into custody on the day of his sentencing, Dec. 10, to serve his jail sentence.

Castaneda pleaded guilty on Oct. 15, less than two weeks after he was charged, under a plea deal that reduced both charges against him from second- to third-degree felonies.

A police affidavit said Castaneda's sister gave messages between her and her brother to police, showing he had exchanged insults between the two girls. Tooele police said Castaneda fabricated information he gave to his sister, making the situation worse.

The girl who was not his sister said Castaneda arranged the fight on a phone call and that she had warned Castaneda she would stab his sister if the fight happened.

A video of the fight shows Castaneda watched but did not attempt to intervene to help his sister.

The other girl involved in the fight was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.