2 bucks illegally killed in Iron County prompt Utah investigation

PAROWAN — Utah wildlife conservation officers are asking for the public's help as they investigate a pair of recent poaching cases near each other in Iron County.

It all began when the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources received a report on Nov. 26 that a deer was killed and left to waste in Parowan. Investigators determined that the deer — a buck with a 22-inch, three-by-three antler rack — was likely shot by someone with a rifle between the evening of Nov. 24 and the morning of Nov. 25.

A second deer was reported to have been killed and left to waste just south of Summit, an unincorporated area less than 10 miles southwest of Parowan, on Dec. 1. Conservation officers said a buck with a 23-inch antler rack had also been shot and killed with a rifle, likely between the evening of Nov. 29 and the morning of Nov. 30.

It wasn't immediately clear if both cases are connected, but division officials said there were no active deer hunts in the area at the time each deer was killed. They added that incidents have also been elevated into felony cases, which could result in third-degree felony charges.

The division often asks for the public's help when they've exhausted all investigative leads. Anyone with information about the Parowan incident is asked to call the conservation officer in charge of the case at 435-691-3232, while anyone with information about the second case is asked to call 435-691-4167. People can also submit tips online or by the agency's law enforcement app.

Division officials said tips can be submitted anonymously, and a reward may be available for information leading to a conviction in either incident.