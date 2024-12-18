Your ultimate guide to corny Christmas rom-coms streaming on Netflix

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

THE COUCH — Yes, they're easy to poke fun at, with predictable storylines and dialogue, but there's something uniquely comforting about curling up on the couch with a blanket and watching a Hallmark-style Christmas rom-com.

And once you get sucked into the Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe, you will go down a delightful rabbit hole of time-travel adventures, snowmen-turned-real-men and Scottish castles.

Not sure where to start? Fortunately, I've been binge-watching them so you can save time combing through Netflix (we all know how long it can take to decide what to watch). The following list is a noncomprehensive guide to some of the best — and most good-bad Christmas movies — ranked on a scale of 0 to 3 snowflakes.

This movie is exactly what the title suggests. A "hot" snowman (more like an ice sculpture, really, because I'm not sure how they could make the traditional spherical, carrot-nose snowman attractive), turns into a real man, and the woman who inadvertently brings him to life must help him figure out what it means to be human. Though the premise of the movie is obviously ridiculous, the film seems to be self-aware in that regard. If you can suspend disbelief — like you did while watching "Frosty the Snowman" as a kid — then it's an entertaining jaunt. The film features Craig Robinson, who played Darryl Philbin in "The Office," who brings a comedic touch as the town's sheriff.

A school teacher played by Vanessa Hudgens has lost faith in love after her boyfriend cheated on her and tells a student who had her heart broken that there's no such thing as a knight in shining armor. Well, in the NCCU (Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe), those words are just asking for trouble. Meanwhile, a knight in medieval times encounters a "crone" who sends him forward in time to fulfill his knight's quest. They meet when she hits him with her "steel steed" (car), and he starts his quest — a quest to win her heart.

Lindsay Lohan's third Christmas movie for Netflix is the best in terms of writing, production value and acting. It's the story of former best friends-turned couple-turned exes who reappear in each other's lives after 10 years apart. So as not to freak out their current respective partners, who happen to be brother and sister, Lohan and her ex, played by Ian Harding from "Pretty Little Liars," pretend not to know each other during the family's Christmas celebrations, and hijinks ensue. This movie has mild adult themes/humor and a scene of (accidental) drug use. Kristin Chenoweth shines as the overbearing perfectionist mother of Lohan's boyfriend and Harding's girlfriend.

A screenwriter tasked with writing a modern-day adaptation of a classic "A Wonderful Life"-type Christmas movie is struggling with the ending of the film, so her boss sends her to the Biltmore mansion, where the original movie was filmed, to find inspiration. Instead, she finds herself transported in time to the making of the movie and meets its star. Though it's, of course, predictable, I was pleasantly surprised with this movie. It has some nice comedic moments as the screenwriter, played by Bethany Joy Lenz, tries to blend into the 1940s — and a cute little love story. Those who enjoy Turner Classic Films might enjoy the Old Hollywood nostalgia woven into this one.

Children of the '90s, ready to feel old? Freddie Prinze Jr. stars as a widow with a teenage daughter who has a chance meeting with a Latin pop star. They get snowed in and team up writing a Christmas song, as her record label happens to be demanding one. The chemistry between characters feels a little bit lacking in this movie, but it's a nice, pleasant watch.

This movie opens with a "Serendipity"-style meet-cute at an airport. It then follows Layla, played by Christina Milian, one year later as she tries to reunite with the man she met at an airport but runs into obstacle after obstacle. This movie is actually very cute and entertaining. It has some adult themes. It co-stars the a cappella group Pentatonix and features their music, so fans of their Christmas music will likely enjoy that aspect. The acting is also on a higher level than a lot of Hallmark-style Christmas movies, if you know what I'm saying.

The spoiled son of a shipping logistics company owner gets sent to a farm to try to convince its owners to sell it to his family's company as a warehouse location. In a case of mistaken identity, he gets hired instead as the new farmhand and decides to go along with it to better position himself to convince them to sell. It's a familiar prince-to-pauper trope, but this movie has a lot of heart, and the leads have great chemistry (they are actually married in real life). If you enjoy this one, there's even a sequel, "A California Christmas: City Lights," that's not as great as the original but still worth the watch. The films have some mildly suggestive scenes.

