Bogaerts has RBI single, Merrell makes game-saving catch in 9th as Padres beat Pirates 2-1

By Richard J. Marcus, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 11:29 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 10:47 p.m.

 
SAN DIEGO — Xander Bogaerts had an RBI single in the seventh inning, Jackson Merrell made a game-saving diving catch in the ninth inning, and Joe Musgrove had a solid return from the 60-day injured list as the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1. The Padres won for the 17th time in 20 games since July 20, and handed the struggling Pirates their 10th loss in 11 games. Musgrove, sidelined since May 26 due to right elbow inflammation, gave up two hits and walked one while striking out one in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Jeremiah Estrada (4-2) got the win for the Padres after pitching one inning in relief and closer Robert Suarez earned his 26th save after giving up two singles and a run in the ninth inning.

