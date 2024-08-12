Refsnyder hits game-winning single as Red Sox beat Rangers 5-4 in 10 innings

By Ken Powtak, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 9:55 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 9:24 p.m.

 
BOSTON — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-winning single with two outs in the 10th inning after pinch-hitter Enmanuel Valdez's leadoff double tied the score, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the fading Texas Rangers 5-4 to snap a four-game losing streak. The Red Sox were coming off a three-game sweep by Houston last weekend, when they were outscored 23-10. Corey Seager had a tying two-run homer for defending World Series champion Texas, which lost for the ninth time in 12 games to fall a season-low nine games under .500.

Ken Powtak

