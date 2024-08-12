Thunderstorms prompt flooding concerns in parts of Wasatch Front

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — City officials provided sandbags for residents in southwest Salt Lake County after "reports of some flooding in various parts of Herriman," from a large thunderstorm that produced heavy rainfall Monday afternoon, city officials reported.

"If you're in need of sandbags, they are available on a first-come, first-served basis at Butterfield Park near the RV dump in the west parking lot off of 6400 West," the city posted on the social platform X.

One station in Herriman recorded 1.54 inches of rain by 4:15 p.m., while other locations in southern Salt Lake County and northern Utah County like Camp Williams and Eagle Mountain also received over an inch of rain from the initial round of thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service briefly issued a flash flood warning for West Canyon Creek in northern Utah County, where an estimated 1 to 1.5 inches of rain fell from the afternoon storms. It expired at 5:30 p.m.

Heavy rain and hail were reported all across Utah's northern half, which received about a season's worth of rain in one afternoon. For example, Salt Lake City had officially received 0.34 inches of rain by 5 p.m. It entered Monday having received just 0.44 inches of rain since the start of meteorological summer on June 1, which is why "abnormally dry" conditions had emerged in the region.

Monday's weather also impacted travel, with a three-vehicle crash on I-15 near American Fork causing delays.

The crash resulted in two people being taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and a third transported in serious condition.

Rain is expected to continue through most of the evening and into early Tuesday for some locations in the state, said KSL meteorologist Devan Masciulli. She said ponding and roadway flooding are also possible because the storms have the potential to dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

Another round of storms is expected on Tuesday.

"Those storms (will) bubble up in the afternoon — less in the West Desert, more along I-15 and moving eastward," she said. "(It'll be) very active in eastern Utah and for us here along the Wasatch Front."