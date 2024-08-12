Harris endorses eliminating taxes on tips, touting policy first proposed by Trump

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

LAS VEGAS — Vice President Kamala Harris has backed the elimination of taxes on tips for hospitality and service workers, endorsing a policy first suggested by former President Donald Trump.

Harris' support came ahead of an economic plan rollout this week and it also came as the vice president seeks to coalesce support from the sizable coalition of service industry workers in the key battleground state of Nevada.

Speaking to a crowd of thousands at a Saturday rally in Las Vegas, which included members of a local culinary workers union, Harris promised to advance policies to benefit working families, pointing to the elimination of taxes on tips as an example.

"It is my promise to everyone here when I am president, we will continue our fighting for working families of America including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers," she said.

Trump, who first proposed the idea at his own Las Vegas campaign rally in June, accused Harris of copying him.

"Kamala Harris, whose 'Honeymoon' period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy," Trump posted on his Truth Social social media platform. "The difference is, she won't do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea — She has no ideas, she can only steal from me. Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY — It won't happen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

After Trump's proposal in June, Culinary Union Local 226's secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge pushed back on his promise: "Relief is definitely needed for tip earners, Nevada workers are smart enough to know the difference between real solutions and wild campaign promises from a convicted felon."

Harris on Saturday recognized members of the union in attendance at the rally, one day after Culinary Union Local 226 officially endorsed Harris.

The proposal is among the first notable policies offered by Harris since ascending to the top of the Democratic ticket last month. Speaking to reporters in Arizona earlier Saturday, Harris said she plans to roll out her policy platform this week, noting it'll be focused on "what we need to do to bring down costs and also strengthen the economy."

The Harris campaign expounded on her endorsement of eliminating taxes on tips for hospitality and service workers, saying in a statement that she "would work with Congress" on a proposal that would set income limits and include measures to prevent fraud.

A Harris campaign official said her plan to eliminate taxes on tips would come alongside a push for Congress to raise the minimum wage.

"On Saturday, Vice President Harris said as president, she would push for the elimination of taxes on tips," the official said in a statement. "The proposal would require legislation. As president, she would work with Congress to craft a proposal that comes with an income limit and with strict requirements to prevent hedge fund managers and lawyers from structuring their compensation in ways to try to take advantage of the policy."

"Vice President Harris would push for the proposal alongside an increase in the minimum wage," she continued.

Contributing: Kate Sullivan