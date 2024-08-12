KSL.com Top 20+1: Familiar faces lead the preseason high school football rankings

Estimated read time: 7-8 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday Night Lights are back!

When the 2024 high school football season kicks off this week there will be several familiar faces at the top of the preseason KSL.com Top+1 rankings. While players come and go, some schools have a way of keeping the momentum rolling.

Let's jump right into our preseason rankings for the 2024 season.

1. Corner Canyon

The reigning 6A champions lose dynamic quarterback Isaac Wilson to graduation, but former Timpview High QB Helaman Casuga is a talented and worthy replacement. Head coach Eric Kjar has a loaded roster of Division I talent — highlighted by five-star receiver Jerome Myles who should cause problems for opposing defenses.

2. Lehi

In the highly-contested Region 3, Lehi appears to be the favorite, especially after reaching the semifinals last season in the school's first year competing in 6A. The Pioneers return starting QB Jett Niu, as well as running back Devaughn Eka.

To add to that, Lehi has seven starters on defense returning, which should allow the offense some grace as it starts off the season. This remains a tough team to beat in arguably the toughest region in the state.

3. Skyridge

Skyridge enters the season two years removed from winning a 6A championship, and one after reaching the title game again last season. The Falcons know what it takes to win, especially late in the season.

The good news is the Falcons return a nearly intact offensive line, including Oklahoma-bound Darius Afalava (OT), but it will be breaking in a new QB and several other players on that side of the ball. Skyridge returns the bulk of its defense and should be another weapon in a crowded Region 3.

4. Lone Peak

Oh look, another Region 3 team. The Knights are a team that got beat up a bit last year and their 5-7 record didn't reflect the talent it had on the roster. But there's optimism this season that Lone Peak will have what it takes to be improved.

It's a relatively young team, so there could be some problems early, but the talent is certainly there on both sides of the ball. Look no further than former Alta QB Kepa Niumeitolu and tight end Bear Tenney, who comes from Texas and is already committed to Nebraska.

5. American Fork

OK, we've reached the end of Region 3 teams in this poll ... but we weren't joking about it being a stacked region. American Fork was a mostly senior-made team last season, so there will be some growing pains this year, but the roster does not lack talent.

The pieces are there to continue to put up gaudy numbers on offense, while limiting opposing teams on defense. American Fork was great in both facets last season, and there's optimism it will carry through to this season.

Skyridge and American Fork play in high school football semifinal action at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

6. Timpview

The reigning 5A champs don't have any plans to stop anytime soon. In fact, another championship may be in order with a roster that returns several starters from last year's team. The Thunderbirds do have to replace Casuga at QB — and that remains the biggest question — but there's talent all around the field.

Though there might be some bumps and bruises at times with a new QB, the defense remains a key asset to Timpview, which should buy the offense some time to get going.

7. Bingham

Bingham was young last season, and it showed with an uncharacteristic 6-6 record. The Miners only have three returning players on offense, but have an influx of talent that makes them a threat to Corner Canyon and all of 6A.

With that said, Bingham gets no breaks with its schedule, starting with Lone Peak, Crimson Cliffs, Lehi and Skyridge. There's definitely a scenario where the Miners start 0-4 on the season ... and it doesn't get any easier.

On the flip side, picking up wins against any of those opponents will be enough to prove their value at the top.

8. West

West leads a crowded Region 6 that will have several schools mixing it up for a chance at a region title. But West has experience on its side and several D-I players, especially in the trenches. The 2023 season wasn't perfect for the Panthers, but they expect to grow from those mistakes en route to a region title ... and potentially more.

9. Bountiful

Bountiful enters the 2024 season a year removed from a 5A championship game appearance after an otherwise up-and-down season. The Redhawks messed around and ended up the 5A runners-up — not a bad spot to be in.

That's great momentum to build off of for the 2024 season where the team returns 11 total starters. Bountiful still has some young talent joining the ranks, but this is an experienced team that tasted greatness last year and wants more.

Bountiful's Faletau Satuala reaches for a pass during a 5A semifinal football game against Alta at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won, 20-19. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

10. Mountain Ridge

Rounding out the top 10, Mountain Ridge was a team that was close but not close enough last season. Could it be more of the same this season, especially with Corner Canyon and Bingham in the same region? The bonus is the young roster from last year now returns to become even more dangerous.

11. Olympus

With a head coach hired just before the start of the season last year, Olympus became one of the best teams in 5A with an 8-4 record. So imagine now what a full season of development can do for this team — with a veteran team to boot! Look, especially, at a defense that takes pride in its physicality, and limited teams to just 14.4 points last season.

12. Brighton

Another Region 6 team with returning experience, though less than the two other teams above it. But Brighton is more than capable of taking the reins this season.

13. Davis

With all the talent in 6A football, it's sometimes easy to overlook Region 1 teams, but Davis is ready to make its case for the 2024 season. Last season, Davis reeled off 10 straight wins, but ran into a red hot Lehi team to bookend the win streak.

The Darts do it with essentially all its top weapons on offense, which makes them an instant threat to not only Region 1 play but the rest of the classification.

14. Crimson Cliffs

Crimson Cliffs is the reigning 4A champs but go into the 2024 season with essentially a new varsity team. But the development of talent by Crimson Cliffs in Southern Utah makes the Mustangs tough to beat. But we could see some slippage due to inexperience.

15. Springville

Springville can absolutely be a dark horse in these rankings. There's a lot of returning talent coming off a 9-3 season, so watch out for the Red Devils.

16. Orem

Orem, too, is poised to be a dark horse contender a year after an injury-riddled season. But the Tigers hope to return to 5A glory with several returning players now more experienced in the system. It can't hurt.

Ridgeline plays Crimson Cliffs in a 4A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Crimson Cliffs won 31-24. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

17. Ridgeline

Ridgeline made Crimson Cliffs sweat a bit last season in the 4A championship game, and they hope to do even more in 2024 with an experienced roster that knows what it takes to win. But replacing nearly the entire offensive line could be what holds the RiverHawks back.

18. Alta

Off a 10-4 season and a semifinal loss to Bountiful, Alta enters the 2024 season with a new head coach and a relatively new roster. It could be a great fit, or spell trouble early on.

19. Roy

Admittedly, Roy at No. 19 feels too low. This is a veteran team that had a good 2023 season and finished 9-3. The Royals were ranked inside the top 3 of 5A in scoring offense as well as scoring defense — oh, and Roy has about 15 returning starters.

20. West Jordan

The lone representative from Region 4, West Jordan returns eight starters on both sides of the ball off a year where the team went 6-6. There's optimism that experience will guide the Jaguars to more success in 2024.

Plus-1. San Juan

San Juan is the unquestioned leader in 2A, having won 37 straight games — and no signs of slowing down. It feels right to give the Broncos a nod en route to what could be a record-breaking season.

San Juan needs 11 more wins to tie the state record held by Duchesne and Corner Canyon, most recently set in 2021, but will have to do it with an offense that only returns three starters a year after averaging 57.5 points per game and holding teams to 11.5 points.

But we're anxious to see if the 2A powerhouse can break the all-time win record.