1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following Tooele shooting, police chase

By Brian West, KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 10:33 a.m.

 
Police investigate a crash on state Route 36 following the pursuit of a shooting suspect in Tooele County on Saturday.

Police investigate a crash on state Route 36 following the pursuit of a shooting suspect in Tooele County on Saturday. (Brice Tucker, Deseret News)

2 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TOOELE — One person was hospitalized early Saturday with a gunshot wound and the suspected gunman was arrested following a police chase.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 3:30 a.m. at Vorwaller Homestead and RV, 715 N. Main in Tooele. The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital, said Tooele Police Cpl. Colbey Bentley.

The suspected gunman fled and was later arrested by Tooele County sheriff's deputies following a police chase after the vehicle crashed in Lake Point, Bentley said.

No other details were provided.

This story will be updated.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahTooele CountyPolice & Courts
Brian West is News Director at KSL.com, managing the daily coverage of news. He has had an extensive career in media, working in radio, newspaper, TV and internet publications.

Most Viewed

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  