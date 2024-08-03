1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following Tooele shooting, police chase

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TOOELE — One person was hospitalized early Saturday with a gunshot wound and the suspected gunman was arrested following a police chase.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 3:30 a.m. at Vorwaller Homestead and RV, 715 N. Main in Tooele. The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital, said Tooele Police Cpl. Colbey Bentley.

The suspected gunman fled and was later arrested by Tooele County sheriff's deputies following a police chase after the vehicle crashed in Lake Point, Bentley said.

No other details were provided.

This story will be updated.