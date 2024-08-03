Contact kayaking? New Olympic event includes 15-foot drop, Eskimo moves and bumper-car like contact

By Cliff Brunt, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 12:15 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 4:37 a.m.

 
VAIRES-SUR-MARNE, France — Kayak cross is a new, wild Olympic sport. Boats drop into the water from a 15-foot-high platform to start the race as three other paddlers work furiously to gain traction. The boats can ram into each other in bumper-car-like fashion at any time. There are gates to navigate and competitors must go completely underwater to execute a 360-degree Eskimo roll before reaching the end. The finals are Monday and the competition has shown that anything can happen in the most unpredictable of canoe/kayak races.

