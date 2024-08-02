Josh Naylor and Austin Hedges power MLB-leading Guardians past Orioles 8-4 for 5th straight win

By Brian Dulik, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024

 
CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor had three hits and drove in two runs, Austin Hedges had two RBIs and the MLB-leading Cleveland Guardians scored eight consecutive runs in beating the Baltimore Orioles 8-4. The Guardians, winners of five straight, own the best record in baseball at 67-42 and lead the American League Central by six games over Kansas City. They have won the first two games of the series by an 18-7 margin over the Orioles, who fell behind the Yankees in the AL East. Cade Smith retired all five batters he faced in relief for the victory. The Guardians also have the best home record in the majors at 35-15.

