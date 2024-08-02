85-year-old JoAnne Carner shatters age with 80 in the U.S. Senior Women's Open

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 6:53 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 4:21 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PITTSBURGH — JoAnne Carner, at 85 years old, shot a 9-over 80 on Friday in the second round of the U.S. Senior Women's Open at Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. A day after matching her age with an 85, Carner had consecutive birdies on the par-5 second and par-3 third on her second nine. The Hall of Famer has shot her age or lower eight times in the tournament. She has eight U.S. Golf Association titles, the most by a female player, winning the U.S. Women's Open in 1971 and 1976, six U..S. Women's Amateur titles and one U.S. Girls' Junior championship. Kaori Yamamoto of Japan had a three-stroke lead when the round was suspended because of darkness. She was 8 under after her second straight 67.

Most recent Golf stories

Related topics

GolfNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  