85-year-old JoAnne Carner shatters age with 80 in the U.S. Senior Women's Open

PITTSBURGH — JoAnne Carner, at 85 years old, shot a 9-over 80 on Friday in the second round of the U.S. Senior Women's Open at Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. A day after matching her age with an 85, Carner had consecutive birdies on the par-5 second and par-3 third on her second nine. The Hall of Famer has shot her age or lower eight times in the tournament. She has eight U.S. Golf Association titles, the most by a female player, winning the U.S. Women's Open in 1971 and 1976, six U..S. Women's Amateur titles and one U.S. Girls' Junior championship. Kaori Yamamoto of Japan had a three-stroke lead when the round was suspended because of darkness. She was 8 under after her second straight 67.