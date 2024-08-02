Another Chinese Olympic swimming medalist linked to doping scandal denies any wrongdoing

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NANTERRE, France — Wang Shun vehemently denies that he ever cheated after winning a bronze medal in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics. Wang became the second swimmer linked to a Chinese doping scandal to claim a spot on the medal podium at these games, following Zhang Yufei. Zhang has won three medals at La Defense Arena, taking bronze in both the 100 and 200 butterfly as well as a relay bronze in the 4x100 freestyle. Zhang and Wang were among 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. They were allowed to compete without any sanctions, and they weren't identified until media reports this year reported several instances of failed tests that went unpunished.