Paris Olympics Day 7: Richardson wins first-ever race, Marchand remains perfect in Paris

PARIS — Sha'Carri Richardson won her first-ever race at the Olympics and Australia's swimmers and Léon Marchand continued their dominance in the pool on Day 7 of the Paris Games. Richardson ran a blazing opening round in the 100 meters in 10.94 seconds to easily qualify for the semifinals. In the swimming pool, Marchand cemented his status as one of the biggest stars of the Games by winning his fourth swimming gold with another runaway victory. Meanwhile, Australia continued its romp as Cameron McEvoy beat Caleb Dressel in the men's 50-meter freestyle. Kaylee McKeown followed by winning the 200-meter backstroke and Australia now has a leading seven swimming golds overall. McKeown became the first Australian in history to win four individual Olympic golds.

