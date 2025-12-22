Jackie Chan carries the Milan Cortina Olympic torch through the ruins of Pompeii

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 22, 2025 at 10:28 a.m.

 
Actor Jackie Chan holds the olympic torch passing through the Archaeological Park in Pompeii, Italy, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025.

Actor Jackie Chan holds the olympic torch passing through the Archaeological Park in Pompeii, Italy, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

POMPEII, Italy — Actor Jackie Chan carried the Olympic torch through the ruins of Pompeii during the relay for the Milan Cortina Winter Games on Monday.

The day's route also passed along the picturesque Amalfi Coast.

On Tuesday, Italian soccer standouts Fabio Cannavaro and Ciro Ferrara will carry the torch through their native Naples, where the relay will pause for Christmas.

In all, the relay will cover 12,000 kilometers (nearly 7,500 miles) and wind its way through all 110 Italian provinces before reaching Milan's San Siro Stadium for the opening ceremony on Feb. 6.

An ancient Roman city, Pompeii was buried by ash and lava when Mount Vesuvius erupted in A.D. 79.

