USU expanding rural access to education through Monument Valley building

MONUMENT VALLEY, San Juan County — Utah State University continues to expand into the state's rural reaches, on Friday breaking ground on an academic and community center in Monument Valley after years of planning and fundraising.

The facility, located just northwest of Monument Valley High School, will serve students and community members of the Navajo Nation, alike.

"We are so happy that this project is finally coming to fruition," Kristian Olsen, senior associate vice president for USU Blanding, said in a statement. "We could not have gotten here without the incredible support and tireless efforts of the Utah Legislature, the leaders of the Navajo Nation — with special recognition to the local Oljato Chapter — university leadership, the San Juan School Board and all our generous donors who have given to make this possible."

While university officials aren't entirely sure when the building will open, its anticipated completion date is early 2026.

The 10,000-square-foot academic and community center will be just that — a place where education and community can meet.

The building will include modern classrooms, computer labs, a nursing and certified nursing assistant lab, a career and technical education lab, a small business development space, a welding lab, space for adult education and USU Extension undertakings, administrative and faculty offices and a general space for community gatherings and public events.

Additionally, the facility will have everything needed for distance learning, offering an array of certificates and degrees, ranging from technical certificates to doctorate degrees, as well as academic guidance and support, counseling services and career mentoring.

It will also work in conjunction with Monument Valley High School to offer concurrent enrollment with USU for local students.

The latest expansion adds to USU's presence in southeastern Utah, joining the campuses of Moab, Montezuma Creek, Blanding and Monticello.

"We cannot wait to open the doors," Olsen said.