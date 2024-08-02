Another Stephen Curry highlight: He missed a trio of 3s that went in anyway

By Tim Reynolds, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 10:14 a.m.

 
VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — Stephen Curry missed three shots and made them all. Really. The NBA's all-time 3-point king from the Golden State Warriors was messing around a bit at practice as the U.S. men's basketball team was getting work in at the Paris Olympics on Friday, shooting high-arching shots from about 35 feet. His plan was to have the ball land a bit short of the rim, then bounce off the court back over the rim, hit the backboard and go through the hoop. And he kept making the trick shot work.

Tim Reynolds

