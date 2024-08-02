Another Stephen Curry highlight: He missed a trio of 3s that went in anyway

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — Stephen Curry missed three shots and made them all. Really. The NBA's all-time 3-point king from the Golden State Warriors was messing around a bit at practice as the U.S. men's basketball team was getting work in at the Paris Olympics on Friday, shooting high-arching shots from about 35 feet. His plan was to have the ball land a bit short of the rim, then bounce off the court back over the rim, hit the backboard and go through the hoop. And he kept making the trick shot work.