Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere passes physical, taken off PUP list

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 8:40 a.m.

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans activated offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere from the physically unable to perform list Friday after he passed his physical. Petit-Frere started 16 games at right tackle as a rookie after being the 69th pick overall in 2022 out of Ohio State. He played only three games in 2023 after his suspension for gambling was reduced from six to four games. Then he dealt with injuries. The Titans put him on the physically unable to perform list before starting their first training camp with new coach Brian Callahan. He has missed five practices recovering from a knee procedure and returns to competing for the open starting job at right tackle.

The Associated Press

