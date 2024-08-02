US expands probe into nearly 1 million Dodge SUVs over door locks

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday upgraded and expanded its investigation into nearly 1 million Stellantis Dodge sport utility vehicles over faulty door locks and windows after a report of one death tied to the issue.

In May 2023, the agency opened a preliminary evaluation into 82,000 2009 model year Dodge Journey SUVs. The agency said Friday it had upgraded its probe to an engineering analysis covering 992,000 Journey vehicles from the 2009 through 2020 model years.

NHTSA said it first opened the investigation after a report of a person allegedly entrapped and killed during a vehicle fire that resulted in a death in Middleton, Wisconsin in December 2022. The administration said it is still exploring the cause of the fire and any potential link door-lock malfunction.

The regulator said there were 19 potential incidents of door and window malfunction incidents including the fatality in Wisconsin.

An engineering analysis is a required step before the NHTSA could demand a recall.

"We extend our sincerest sympathies to the family and friends of the customer whose life was lost, and we are providing NHTSA with our full cooperation," Stellantis said in a statement.

Other complaints filed with the agency say the owners had issues with the SUVs including doors failing to unlock.

The owner of a 2010 Dodge Journey in Oklahoma said the vehicle experienced "random and erroneous electrical problems which included the doors unlocking" and later the owner "was also locked inside the vehicle after the locking mechanism malfunctioned."

The owner of a 2018 Dodge Journey in Nashville told NHTSA she was locked inside her vehicle after the key fob and door panel failed but "was able to crawl out of the vehicle through the window."