RSL opens Leagues Cup play with 2-1 home win over Atlas

SANDY — Real Salt Lake had some rust to shake off after a 12-day break from games.

An impressive team goal just before halftime seemed to do the trick, however, and Nelson Palacio's audacious distance strike late in the match gave the home team all 3 points Thursday at America First Field to open Leagues Cup play against Liga MX club Atlas.

Palacio entered the match in the 78th minute and took a shot from almost 40 yards out a minute later to win the game for RSL in the 79th minute of a tight and somewhat contentious contest with an aggressive Atlas squad.

The visiting team from Guadalajara, Mexico, was first to strike in the 26th minute, but a cross and header finish between Andres Gomez and Anderson Julio tied the game seconds before halftime.

"The last six weeks, both in training and games, he's been fantastic," head coach Pablo Mastroeni said of Palacio. "I haven't seen that (shot), but that's how those usually work. From 36 or 40 (yards), whatever it is, just got good contact with it. I'm just super happy for Nelson; it validates all the hard work."

The teams were almost equal in total shots and shots on goal on the night, and RSL teenager Gavin Beavers came up with five big saves in goal to hold off a second Atlas goal.

The match marked the fourth and final game of Chicho Arango's suspension for violating the MLS anti-harassment policy. The star striker will be eligible to return on Monday in Houston after being visibly missed as the spearhead of the RSL attack against Atlas.

"I think getting Chicho back in this moment is really important for the group," Mastroeni said. "A lot like when we got him last year and the way his energy and his presence was infectious. He's been away training really, really hard away from the game, and I think just having him back in the building is huge."

A win or draw in Houston would give RSL first place in Leagues Cup Group H with just three teams per group in the MLS-Liga MX crossover tournament. The match in Houston will be Monday at 7 p.m. MDT and streamed on MLS Season Pass.