Local golfers have a day at Utah Championship, led by Daniel Summerhays and Kihei Akina

FARMINGTON — Knowledge of Oakridge Country Club hasn't always played a role in the Utah Championship, the state's lone stop on the Korn Ferry Tour.

But Thursday's opening round proved to be an exception, if it's not a rule.

Three Utah golfers carded top-25 rounds Thursday at Oakridge, led by former BYU standout and one-time volunteer assistant coach Daniel Summerhays at 7-under-par 64 and a pair of rising (future) BYU golf standouts.

The Davis High product who briefly retired from competitive golf four years ago before reeling himself back to status on the Korn Ferry Tour carded seven birdies with two bogeys on the course where he and his family are members. An eagle on the par-4, 391-yard 17th hole left him briefly placed Summerhays in second before finishing the round tied fifth.

Former South Carolina golfer Ryan Hall shot 9-under 62 to lead the round, one shot ahead of Ollie Schniederjans, Carter Jenkins and Roberto Diaz. Summerhays is in a seven-way tie for fifth.

"On the Korn Ferry Tour, you've got to get off to a good start, right? So parred my first hole, went eagle-birdie, 3 under through three," Hall said after teeing off in the afternoon wave. "That's kind of what you need to do on this tour to feel like you're not pressing for birdies. So getting off to a fast start helped me to feel I guess more comfortable under par and feel like I'm in a good spot for the rest of the round."

Just two shots back are Cooper Jones, the reigning Utah state amateur runner-up who just finished his freshman season at BYU, and Lone Peak star Kihei Akina at 5-under 66.

Akina, who has committed to BYU, was a walking highlight during Golf Channel's afternoon coverage with two eagles: first on the par-4, 398-yard 12th hole and then on the par-5, 564-yard second.

Ogden native Connor Howe, a former two-time state champion at Weber High who played collegiately at Georgia Tech, is tied for 57th at 3-under 68, and former BYU golfers Peter Kuest and Carson Lundell each shot 69.

Two-time Utah state amateur champion Preston Summerhays, Daniel's nephew, shot 1-under 70. The No. 1-rated golfer in the PGA Tour University rankings ahead of his senior season at Arizona State rolled in a birdie early after starting on the 10th tee before finishing his round with two bogeys to go along with three birdies.

Former Lone Peak and BYU golfer Max Brenchley shot even-par 71, and reigning Utah state amateur champion Cole Ponich carded 1-over 72 on the course where he grew up a stones' throw from the 11th hole.

"It's awesome. I've grown up here on hole 11 since I was 12 years old; this is my second time playing out here after my senior year of high school," Ponich said after his round. "Being able to come out here and play in a Korn Ferry event is really special."

