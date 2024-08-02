Southern Utah opens new organization geared to Latino business operators

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

WASHINGTON — A new support organization for Latino businesses and would-be business operators has launched in Washington County as southern Utah county's population surges.

"They really have no one helping them with the basic ins and outs of business, helping them thrive," said Ed Tracey, president of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, which is managing the new entity, the Southern Utah Latino Business Alliance. The new organization started operating in July and a ceremonial kickoff event is scheduled for Aug. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Blues Katz Grill, 307 N. Bluff St. in St. George.

Tracey pointed to the growth of the area Latino population in formation of the Latino business entity. Latinos account for a little more than 12% of the total population in Washington County, an estimated 202,452 as of 2023, and he said they are the fastest-growing minority population in southern Utah.

Other organizations that help Latino business operators like the Suazo Business Center and the Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are focused more along the Wasatch Front, at least for now. Desai Madrigal, chairman of the Latino alliance, senses demand for services in and around Washington County.

"We know that there is a need within the … Hispanic businesses for support, advocacy and education," he said. "We wanted to create an alliance that builds a community."

The Salt Lake City-based Suazo Business Center, a nonprofit organization focused on business development within the Latino and other underserved communities, has an office at Utah Tech University in St. George. But Sylvia Castro, who heads the business group, said it's unmanned for now, though, the organization hosts virtual meetings for southern Utah entrepreneurs when the need arises.

She noted particularly strong growth among Latino-owned construction contracting firms in southern Utah, paralleling strong population growth and new development in the Washington County area and neighboring Arizona and Nevada. "There's just so much construction, so much growth there," she said.

She also offered welcoming words to the new business organization. "This doesn't surprise me. I think it's a good thing," she said.

There are plenty of Latino-owned businesses in Utah, more than 20,000, estimates Juan Pascua, executive director of the Salt Lake City-based Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Aside from Salt Lake City, his group has offices in Ogden and Taylorsville, with another coming to Orem in Utah County later this year. The organization also hopes to open an office in St. George later this year or early next year, he said.

Suazo Business Center also operates in Ogden and will be publicly unveiling its new space in the city center at 2302 S. Washington Blvd. on Aug. 15. The ceremonial launch will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Suazo officials.