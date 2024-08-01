Officials identify 2 killed in Kyhv Peak rollover crash

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 1, 2024 at 7:37 p.m.

 
Officials released the identities of the two people who were killed in a car crash on Kyhv Peak last weekend.

Officials released the identities of the two people who were killed in a car crash on Kyhv Peak last weekend. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PROVO — Officials released the identities of the two people who were killed in a car crash on Kyhv Peak last weekend.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a car with four people was on Kyhv Peak Road when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle rolled 200 yards down the mountain and came to a rest on its roof, the Utah County Sheriff's Office reported.

Scarleth Fuerzalda Navarro, 24, was thrown from the car just below where it left the road and died at the scene, the sheriff's office said Thursday. Justan Carnales Navarro, 23, was also killed in the crash.

Two other passengers in the car survived with "less serious injuries."

A surviving passenger told police speed was a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahUtah CountyPolice & Courts
Cassidy Wixom covers Utah County communities and is the evening breaking news reporter for KSL.com.

Most Viewed

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  