Officials identify 2 killed in Kyhv Peak rollover crash

PROVO — Officials released the identities of the two people who were killed in a car crash on Kyhv Peak last weekend.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a car with four people was on Kyhv Peak Road when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle rolled 200 yards down the mountain and came to a rest on its roof, the Utah County Sheriff's Office reported.

Scarleth Fuerzalda Navarro, 24, was thrown from the car just below where it left the road and died at the scene, the sheriff's office said Thursday. Justan Carnales Navarro, 23, was also killed in the crash.

Two other passengers in the car survived with "less serious injuries."

A surviving passenger told police speed was a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.