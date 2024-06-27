Unsponsored entering Olympic trials, Eric Holt strikes deal with Puma before advancing in 800 meters

By Pat Graham, Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 7:35 p.m. | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 7:29 p.m.

 
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

EUGENE, Ore. — Middle distance runner Eric Holt circled the track Thursday night feeling faster, flashier and richer than ever. It has to be the shoe deal. Make room, Usain Bolt, because you have company on the Puma team. Holt, the 29-year-old previously unsponsored and unpaid runner, made his 800-meter appearance at the U.S. track and field trials wearing an orange speed suit and matching spikes. He finished fifth in his heat to advance to the semifinals. Holt arrived at trials as the everyday runner who quit his job to pursue his track passion. He signed a deal with Puma that he said lasts through 2025.

Pat Graham

