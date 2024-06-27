Ian Happ homers in 10th, Cubs snap 4-game skid with 5-3 win over Giants

By Gideon Rubin, Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 6:01 p.m. | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 4:59 p.m.

 
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN FRANCISCO — Ian Happ homered in the 10th inning, Nico Hoerner had three hits and also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. Happ homered to center Thursday off Luke Jackson with automatic runner Cody Bellinger on base. Héctor Neris struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning for the win, and Porter Hodge worked around a first-and-second, no-outs jam in the 10th to complete his first save opportunity. The Giants had a three-game win streak snapped. They were seeking their first four-game sweep of the Cubs since 2012.

