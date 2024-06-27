1 million tickets sold for the Paris Paralympics, 2 months left to reach 2.8 million target

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — With two months left before the start of the Paralympics in Paris one million tickets have been sold. But that is only just above a third of the 2.8 million tickets available for the Aug 28-Sept. 8 Paralympic Games. Organizers said there are 550,000 tickets on sale for 25 euros ($27) or less. Lower-priced tickets cost 15 euros ($16) for events like wheelchair tennis at Roland Garros and for blind soccer being played at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. The current highest-selling Paralympic events are for track and field, basketball and swimming. Para events in triathlon, equestrian and shooting events have all sold out.