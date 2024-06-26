Historic NBA draft for France ends with 5 Frenchmen selected after starting with top 2 picks

By Teresa M. Walker, Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 6:42 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 9:10 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The NBA may have to rethink the timing of its draft. Not the month or the new two-day format. Just the hour it starts. Paris is six hours ahead of New York. French basketball fans eager to see history had to stay up into the wee hours of Thursday morning. The event began with France joining the United States as the only countries with three players selected within the top 10 picks of an NBA draft. Zaccharie Risacher (pronounced Ree-zah-shay) became the second player from France to be selected No. 1 overall on the heels of Victor Wembanyama going first last year. When this year's draft ended, five French players had heard their names called.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Teresa M. Walker

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  