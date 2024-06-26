Historic NBA draft for France ends with 5 Frenchmen selected after starting with top 2 picks

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The NBA may have to rethink the timing of its draft. Not the month or the new two-day format. Just the hour it starts. Paris is six hours ahead of New York. French basketball fans eager to see history had to stay up into the wee hours of Thursday morning. The event began with France joining the United States as the only countries with three players selected within the top 10 picks of an NBA draft. Zaccharie Risacher (pronounced Ree-zah-shay) became the second player from France to be selected No. 1 overall on the heels of Victor Wembanyama going first last year. When this year's draft ended, five French players had heard their names called.