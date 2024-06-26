3 arrested after motorist fires at vehicle in St. George, then drives into Nevada, police say

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ST. GEORGE — Two men and one teenager were arrested Wednesday after police say a motorist fired at another vehicle in St. George before fleeing into Nevada.

Two vehicles were driving on Bluff Street when St. George police said an officer heard "multiple popping sounds" and saw one of the cars swerve off the shoulder of the road. The driver of the vehicle who swerved told police someone in the other car had fired a handgun at him.

No one was injured in the shooting. Officers did not say what may have instigated the incident.

Police then attempted to locate and stop the other car that was involved, which had started traveling south on I-15. The car evaded an officer's attempt to stop it and several officers then pursued the vehicle through Arizona and into Nevada, police said in a statement.

St. George police alerted Mesquite police about the situation and Mesquite officers eventually stopped the car by spiking its tires.

Three people inside the vehicle were arrested. Two of the men are awaiting extradition to Utah. The third occupant was a 17-year-old boy who was released to his parents and referred to juvenile court, according to St. George police.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about the shooting is asked to call police at 435-627-4300.