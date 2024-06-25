Brewers acquire left-hander Dallas Keuchel from Mariners for cash

By Steve Megargee, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 11:29 a.m. | Posted - June 25, 2024 at 10:03 p.m.

 
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers added some depth to their injury-riddled pitching staff by acquiring 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel. Milwaukee added the 36-year-old left-hander from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in exchange for $1. Keuchel has gone 7-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 13 starts with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma this season. Keuchel last pitched in the majors with the Minnesota Twins in 2023. He went 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA in 10 appearances. Keuchel owns a 103-92 record and 4.02 ERA in a major league career that includes two All-Star appearances.

