Shohei Ohtani hits NL-leading 24th homer as the Dodgers top the lowly White Sox 4-3

By Jay Cohen, Associated Press | Updated - June 25, 2024 at 9:59 p.m. | Posted - June 25, 2024 at 9:54 p.m.

 
CHICAGO — Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer and a tiebreaking RBI single, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the Chicago White Sox 4-3. Led by Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers won for the seventh time in nine games. The NL West leaders are 50-31 at the midpoint of their schedule. Ohtani drove a hanging curveball from Chris Flexen into the visitor's bullpen in right-center for his NL-best 24th homer. White Sox right fielder Tommy Pham tried to make a leaping grab on the play, but was unable to bring it in.

