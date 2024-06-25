Utah primary election: Full results for federal, statewide and statehouse races

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — With Utah's 2024 primary elections in the books, county clerks are continuing to tally up votes across several federal, and state elections on Wednesday.
Most of the high-profile races were decided Tuesday evening, with Rep. John Curtis securing the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and Gov. Spencer Cox winning the party's nomination as he seeks a second term in the governor's mansion.
State Sen. Mike Kennedy emerged victorious in the five-man race for the Republican nomination for the 3rd Congressional District, which has been held by Curtis. Rep. Blake Moore won renomination in a landslide in the 1st Congressional District, while Rep. Celeste Maloy remains locked in a tight race against Colby Jenkins as she seeks her first full term in office, representing the 2nd Congressional District.
Although statewide races for U.S. Senate and governor along with competitive campaigns for Congress have received the bulk of attention over the past several months, voters across the state also weighed in on races for seats in the Utah Legislature, State School Board and for county positions.
Democrats have already selected party nominees for the statewide and federal races, meaning there are no Democratic primaries at the top of the ballot. The majority of state and county races are between Republicans as well.
Below is a list of every primary candidate in the state, with ballot counts updated as of midday Wednesday.
Federal races
U.S. Senate — Republican primary
- John Curtis: 159,774
- Trent Staggs: 94,463
- Jason J. Walton: 19,296
- Brad Wilson: 41,621
1st Congressional District — Republican primary
- Paul Miller: 22,126
- Blake D. Moore: 58,083
2nd Congressional District — Republican primary
- Colby C. Jenkins: 39,098
- Celeste Maloy: 41,990
3rd Congressional District — Republican primary
- JR Bird: 14,640
- John "Frugal" Dougall: 7,712
- Mike Kennedy: 31,009
- Case Lawrence: 18,715
- Stewart Peay: 11,449
Statewide races
Governor / Lieutenant Governor — Republican primary
- Spencer J. Cox / Deidre M. Henderson: 180,231
- Phil Lyman / Natalie Clawson: 137,814
Attorney General — Republican primary
- Derek Brown: 138,359
- Frank Demcy Mylar: 67,123
- Rachel Terry: 100,023
State Auditor — Republican primary
- Tina Cannon: 169,968
- Ricky Hatch: 128,202
State legislative races
State Senate District 8 — Republican primary
- Todd Weiler: 7,931
- Ronald Mortensen: 3,506
State Senate District 15 — Republican primary
- Scott Cuthbertson: 2,793
- Steve Aste: 1,521
- Amber Shill: 2,621
State Senate District 16 — Republican primary
- Christina Boggess: 3,147
- Wayne A Harper: 4,581
State Senate District 22 — Republican primary
- Heidi Balderree: 3,882
- Garrett Cammans: 1,460
- Emily Lockhart: 2,926
State Senate District 29 — Republican primary
- Chad E. Bennion: 6,982
- Don L. Ipson: 7,709
State House District 2 — Republican primary
- Michael J. Petersen: 2,959
- Mike Monson: 2,097
State House District 16 — Republican primary
- Trevor Lee: 2,280
- Daniela Harding: 1,989
State House District 17 — Republican primary
- Stewart E. Barlow: 3,375
- Jennifer Garner: 1,735
State House District 19 — Republican primary
- Raymond P. Ward: 4,198
- Tenna Hartman: 1,594
State House District 21 — Republican primary
- Taylor Aaron Bunot: 393
- David C. Atkin: 598
State House District 23 — Democratic primary
- Hoang Nguyen: 1,869
- Jeff Howell: 1,424
State House District 24 — Democratic primary
- Joel K. Briscoe: 716
- Ramón Barthelemy: 374
- Grant Amjad Miller: 1,027
State House District 30 — Republican primary
- Fred C Cox: 1,155
- Dave Parke: 1,108
State House District 39 — Republican primary
- Ken Ivory: 1,584
- Lisa Dean: 1,157
State House District 42 — Republican primary
- Chad Jeffry Westover: 1,958
- Michael D. Marker: 1,335
- Clint Okerlund: 2,069
State House District 45 — Republican primary
- Rich Cunningham: 2,012
- Tracy Miller: 2,406
State House District 46 — Republican primary
- Cal Roberts: 2,786
- Jeff Stenquist: 1,097
State House District 58 — Republican primary
- David Shallenberger: 3,705
- Holly Sweeten: 2,834
State House District 61 — Republican primary
- Lisa Shepherd: 1,811
- Travis Hoban: 1,616
State House District 66 — Republican primary
- Brian L. Nielson: 2,192
- Troy Shelley: 3,149
State House District 67 — Republican primary
- Christine Facer Watkins: 3,408
- Thomas L Hansen: 3,303
State House District 69 — Republican primary
- Lynn Jackson: 3,566
- Logan James Monson: 3,662
County races
Beaver County
County Commissioner — Republican primary
- Wade Hollingshead: 831
- Tracy Davis: 526
Box Elder County
County Commission Seat C — Republican primary
- Steven R. Zollinger: 3,069
- Sam McMurdie: 2,895
- Tyler M. Vincent: 3,590
Cache County
County Council North Seat 4 — Republican primary
- David Erickson: 1,757
- Jon-David Jorgensen: 1,060
County Council South Seat 6 — Republican primary
- Devron Andersen: 873
- Nolan P. Gunnell: 1,498
Carbon County
County Commissioner — Republican primary
- Paul Riddle: 452
- Max Jones: 841
- Jared Haddock: 1,269
County Assessor — Republican primary
- Gillan Bishop: 845
- Amy Schmidt-Peters: 1,690
Daggett County
County Commissioner C — Republican primary
- Randall B. Asay: 152
- Hank Gutz: 91
Davis County
Treasurer — Republican primary
- Matt Brady: 20,313
- Blake L Woodall: 14,585
Duchesne County
County Commission Seat C — Republican primary
- Jeffrey Brent Chugg: 1,404
- Bryan Winterton: 539
- Clel Robinson: 555
- Tracy W. Ross: 1,248
Emery County
County Commissioner — Republican primary
- Dennis R. Worwood: 1,547
- David H. Sebring: 566
Iron County
County Commission C — Republican primary
- Kenneth L. Robinson: 5,964
- Maile Wilson Edwards: 3,025
Kane County
County Commission Seat C — Republican primary
- Gwen Brown: 1,015
- Wade Heaton: 970
Millard County
County Commission Seat C — Republican primary
- Bill Wright: 1,160
- Russell M. Finlinson: 381
- Curt Hare: 1,063
County Treasurer — Republican primary
- Kristine K Camp: 1,478
- Jody Tasker Anderson: 1,106
Morgan County
County Commission #1 — Republican primary
- Raelene Blocker: 716
- Blaine Scott Murray: 335
County Commission #3 — Republican primary
- Vaughn Harris Nickerson: 604
- Jared Alan Andersen: 494
Rich County
County Commissioner C — Republican primary
- Jonathan Lee: 543
- Michael I Leonhardt: 245
Recorder — Republican primary
- Kaia Bowden: 315
- Jem Laray Wilson: 266
- Maydi Kennedy Eastman: 211
San Juan County
County Commission District 1 — Republican primary
- Eric Merlin Grover: 409
- Lori Maughan: 446
- Doug Allen: 237
County Assessor — Republican primary
- William McFarland: 773
- Rick D. Meyer: 1,063
County Treasurer — Republican primary
- Vint DeGraw: 528
- Glenis B. Pearson: 1,301
Salt Lake County
County Council At Large C — Republican primary
- Michael Carey: 30,355
- Rachelle Morris: 42,258
County Council At Large C — Democratic primary
- Dustin Gettel: 7,967
- Natalie Pinkney: 17,900
County Council 2 — Republican primary
- Carlos Moreno: 4,828
- Daniel W. Thatcher: 5,161
County Surveyor — Republican primary
- Bruce A. Williams: 31,157
- Bradley Park: 39,159
Sevier County
County Commission Seat C — Republican primary
- Ralph Brown: 2,641
- Brad Duffin: 1,715
Uintah County
County Commissioner — Republican primary
- Danny B. Mortensen: 2,924
- Willis Lefevre: 3,611
Wasatch County
County Council Seat B — Republican primary
- Colleen Bonner: 3,335
- Nick Lopez: 1,870
County Assessor — Republican primary
- Bob Adams: 3,624
- Todd M. Griffin: 1,456
State School Board
State School Board District 3 — Republican primary
- Brent Strate: 8,306
- Rod Hall: 10,277
State School Board District 7 — Republican primary
- Kris Kimball: 8,356
- Molly L Hart: 10,910
State School Board District 10 — Republican primary
- Monica Bangerter Wilbur: 6,694
- Matt Hymas: 7,694
State School Board District 13 — Republican primary
- Cari Bartholomew: 8,858
- Randy Boothe: 10,379
State School Board District 15 — Republican primary
- Kristan L. Norton: 10,348
- Joann Brinton: 18,932