Utah primary election: Full results for federal, statewide and statehouse races

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 11:29 a.m. | Posted - June 25, 2024 at 8:01 p.m.

 
See the full list of primary election results in federal, state and county races as ballots are counted.

See the full list of primary election results in federal, state and county races as ballots are counted. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Leer en español

SALT LAKE CITY — With Utah's 2024 primary elections in the books, county clerks are continuing to tally up votes across several federal, and state elections on Wednesday.

Most of the high-profile races were decided Tuesday evening, with Rep. John Curtis securing the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and Gov. Spencer Cox winning the party's nomination as he seeks a second term in the governor's mansion.

State Sen. Mike Kennedy emerged victorious in the five-man race for the Republican nomination for the 3rd Congressional District, which has been held by Curtis. Rep. Blake Moore won renomination in a landslide in the 1st Congressional District, while Rep. Celeste Maloy remains locked in a tight race against Colby Jenkins as she seeks her first full term in office, representing the 2nd Congressional District.

Although statewide races for U.S. Senate and governor along with competitive campaigns for Congress have received the bulk of attention over the past several months, voters across the state also weighed in on races for seats in the Utah Legislature, State School Board and for county positions.

Democrats have already selected party nominees for the statewide and federal races, meaning there are no Democratic primaries at the top of the ballot. The majority of state and county races are between Republicans as well.

Below is a list of every primary candidate in the state, with ballot counts updated as of midday Wednesday.

Federal races

U.S. Senate — Republican primary

  • John Curtis: 159,774
  • Trent Staggs: 94,463
  • Jason J. Walton: 19,296
  • Brad Wilson: 41,621

1st Congressional District — Republican primary

  • Paul Miller: 22,126
  • Blake D. Moore: 58,083

2nd Congressional District — Republican primary

  • Colby C. Jenkins: 39,098
  • Celeste Maloy: 41,990

3rd Congressional District — Republican primary

  • JR Bird: 14,640
  • John "Frugal" Dougall: 7,712
  • Mike Kennedy: 31,009
  • Case Lawrence: 18,715
  • Stewart Peay: 11,449

Statewide races

Governor / Lieutenant Governor — Republican primary

  • Spencer J. Cox / Deidre M. Henderson: 180,231
  • Phil Lyman / Natalie Clawson: 137,814

Attorney General — Republican primary

  • Derek Brown: 138,359
  • Frank Demcy Mylar: 67,123
  • Rachel Terry: 100,023

State Auditor — Republican primary

  • Tina Cannon: 169,968
  • Ricky Hatch: 128,202

State legislative races

State Senate District 8 — Republican primary

  • Todd Weiler: 7,931
  • Ronald Mortensen: 3,506

State Senate District 15 — Republican primary

  • Scott Cuthbertson: 2,793
  • Steve Aste: 1,521
  • Amber Shill: 2,621

State Senate District 16 — Republican primary

  • Christina Boggess: 3,147
  • Wayne A Harper: 4,581

State Senate District 22 — Republican primary

  • Heidi Balderree: 3,882
  • Garrett Cammans: 1,460
  • Emily Lockhart: 2,926

State Senate District 29 — Republican primary

  • Chad E. Bennion: 6,982
  • Don L. Ipson: 7,709

State House District 2 — Republican primary

  • Michael J. Petersen: 2,959
  • Mike Monson: 2,097

State House District 16 — Republican primary

  • Trevor Lee: 2,280
  • Daniela Harding: 1,989

State House District 17 — Republican primary

  • Stewart E. Barlow: 3,375
  • Jennifer Garner: 1,735

State House District 19 — Republican primary

  • Raymond P. Ward: 4,198
  • Tenna Hartman: 1,594

State House District 21 — Republican primary

  • Taylor Aaron Bunot: 393
  • David C. Atkin: 598

State House District 23 — Democratic primary

  • Hoang Nguyen: 1,869
  • Jeff Howell: 1,424

State House District 24 — Democratic primary

  • Joel K. Briscoe: 716
  • Ramón Barthelemy: 374
  • Grant Amjad Miller: 1,027

State House District 30 — Republican primary

  • Fred C Cox: 1,155
  • Dave Parke: 1,108

State House District 39 — Republican primary

  • Ken Ivory: 1,584
  • Lisa Dean: 1,157

State House District 42 — Republican primary

  • Chad Jeffry Westover: 1,958
  • Michael D. Marker: 1,335
  • Clint Okerlund: 2,069

State House District 45 — Republican primary

  • Rich Cunningham: 2,012
  • Tracy Miller: 2,406

State House District 46 — Republican primary

  • Cal Roberts: 2,786
  • Jeff Stenquist: 1,097

State House District 58 — Republican primary

  • David Shallenberger: 3,705
  • Holly Sweeten: 2,834

State House District 61 — Republican primary

  • Lisa Shepherd: 1,811
  • Travis Hoban: 1,616

State House District 66 — Republican primary

  • Brian L. Nielson: 2,192
  • Troy Shelley: 3,149

State House District 67 — Republican primary

  • Christine Facer Watkins: 3,408
  • Thomas L Hansen: 3,303

State House District 69 — Republican primary

  • Lynn Jackson: 3,566
  • Logan James Monson: 3,662

County races

Beaver County

County Commissioner — Republican primary

  • Wade Hollingshead: 831
  • Tracy Davis: 526

Box Elder County

County Commission Seat C — Republican primary

  • Steven R. Zollinger: 3,069
  • Sam McMurdie: 2,895
  • Tyler M. Vincent: 3,590

Cache County

County Council North Seat 4 — Republican primary

  • David Erickson: 1,757
  • Jon-David Jorgensen: 1,060

County Council South Seat 6 — Republican primary

  • Devron Andersen: 873
  • Nolan P. Gunnell: 1,498

Carbon County

County Commissioner — Republican primary

  • Paul Riddle: 452
  • Max Jones: 841
  • Jared Haddock: 1,269

County Assessor — Republican primary

  • Gillan Bishop: 845
  • Amy Schmidt-Peters: 1,690

Daggett County

County Commissioner C — Republican primary

  • Randall B. Asay: 152
  • Hank Gutz: 91

Davis County

Treasurer — Republican primary

  • Matt Brady: 20,313
  • Blake L Woodall: 14,585

Duchesne County

County Commission Seat C — Republican primary

  • Jeffrey Brent Chugg: 1,404
  • Bryan Winterton: 539
  • Clel Robinson: 555
  • Tracy W. Ross: 1,248

Emery County

County Commissioner — Republican primary

  • Dennis R. Worwood: 1,547
  • David H. Sebring: 566

Iron County

County Commission C — Republican primary

  • Kenneth L. Robinson: 5,964
  • Maile Wilson Edwards: 3,025

Kane County

County Commission Seat C — Republican primary

  • Gwen Brown: 1,015
  • Wade Heaton: 970

Millard County

County Commission Seat C — Republican primary

  • Bill Wright: 1,160
  • Russell M. Finlinson: 381
  • Curt Hare: 1,063

County Treasurer — Republican primary

  • Kristine K Camp: 1,478
  • Jody Tasker Anderson: 1,106

Morgan County

County Commission #1 — Republican primary

  • Raelene Blocker: 716
  • Blaine Scott Murray: 335

County Commission #3 — Republican primary

  • Vaughn Harris Nickerson: 604
  • Jared Alan Andersen: 494

Rich County

County Commissioner C — Republican primary

  • Jonathan Lee: 543
  • Michael I Leonhardt: 245

Recorder — Republican primary

  • Kaia Bowden: 315
  • Jem Laray Wilson: 266
  • Maydi Kennedy Eastman: 211

San Juan County

County Commission District 1 — Republican primary

  • Eric Merlin Grover: 409
  • Lori Maughan: 446
  • Doug Allen: 237

County Assessor — Republican primary

  • William McFarland: 773
  • Rick D. Meyer: 1,063

County Treasurer — Republican primary

  • Vint DeGraw: 528
  • Glenis B. Pearson: 1,301

Salt Lake County

County Council At Large C — Republican primary

  • Michael Carey: 30,355
  • Rachelle Morris: 42,258

County Council At Large C — Democratic primary

  • Dustin Gettel: 7,967
  • Natalie Pinkney: 17,900

County Council 2 — Republican primary

  • Carlos Moreno: 4,828
  • Daniel W. Thatcher: 5,161

County Surveyor — Republican primary

  • Bruce A. Williams: 31,157
  • Bradley Park: 39,159

Sevier County

County Commission Seat C — Republican primary

  • Ralph Brown: 2,641
  • Brad Duffin: 1,715

Uintah County

County Commissioner — Republican primary

  • Danny B. Mortensen: 2,924
  • Willis Lefevre: 3,611

Wasatch County

County Council Seat B — Republican primary

  • Colleen Bonner: 3,335
  • Nick Lopez: 1,870

County Assessor — Republican primary

  • Bob Adams: 3,624
  • Todd M. Griffin: 1,456

State School Board

State School Board District 3 — Republican primary

  • Brent Strate: 8,306
  • Rod Hall: 10,277

State School Board District 7 — Republican primary

  • Kris Kimball: 8,356
  • Molly L Hart: 10,910

State School Board District 10 — Republican primary

  • Monica Bangerter Wilbur: 6,694
  • Matt Hymas: 7,694

State School Board District 13 — Republican primary

  • Cari Bartholomew: 8,858
  • Randy Boothe: 10,379

State School Board District 15 — Republican primary

  • Kristan L. Norton: 10,348
  • Joann Brinton: 18,932

Bridger Beal-Cvetko covers Utah politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news for KSL.com. He is a graduate of Utah Valley University.
Cassidy Wixom covers Utah County communities and is the evening breaking news reporter for KSL.com.

