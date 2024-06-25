Utah primary election: Full results for federal, statewide and statehouse races

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — With Utah's 2024 primary elections in the books, county clerks are continuing to tally up votes across several federal, and state elections on Wednesday.

Most of the high-profile races were decided Tuesday evening, with Rep. John Curtis securing the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and Gov. Spencer Cox winning the party's nomination as he seeks a second term in the governor's mansion.

State Sen. Mike Kennedy emerged victorious in the five-man race for the Republican nomination for the 3rd Congressional District, which has been held by Curtis. Rep. Blake Moore won renomination in a landslide in the 1st Congressional District, while Rep. Celeste Maloy remains locked in a tight race against Colby Jenkins as she seeks her first full term in office, representing the 2nd Congressional District.

Although statewide races for U.S. Senate and governor along with competitive campaigns for Congress have received the bulk of attention over the past several months, voters across the state also weighed in on races for seats in the Utah Legislature, State School Board and for county positions.

Democrats have already selected party nominees for the statewide and federal races, meaning there are no Democratic primaries at the top of the ballot. The majority of state and county races are between Republicans as well.

Below is a list of every primary candidate in the state, with ballot counts updated as of midday Wednesday.

Federal races

U.S. Senate — Republican primary

John Curtis: 159,774

Trent Staggs: 94,463

Jason J. Walton: 19,296

Brad Wilson: 41,621

1st Congressional District — Republican primary

Paul Miller: 22,126

Blake D. Moore: 58,083

2nd Congressional District — Republican primary

Colby C. Jenkins: 39,098

Celeste Maloy: 41,990

3rd Congressional District — Republican primary

JR Bird: 14,640

John "Frugal" Dougall: 7,712

Mike Kennedy: 31,009

Case Lawrence: 18,715

Stewart Peay: 11,449

Statewide races

Governor / Lieutenant Governor — Republican primary

Spencer J. Cox / Deidre M. Henderson: 180,231

Phil Lyman / Natalie Clawson: 137,814

Attorney General — Republican primary

Derek Brown: 138,359

Frank Demcy Mylar: 67,123

Rachel Terry: 100,023

State Auditor — Republican primary

Tina Cannon: 169,968

Ricky Hatch: 128,202

State legislative races

State Senate District 8 — Republican primary

Todd Weiler: 7,931

Ronald Mortensen: 3,506

State Senate District 15 — Republican primary

Scott Cuthbertson: 2,793

Steve Aste: 1,521

Amber Shill: 2,621

State Senate District 16 — Republican primary

Christina Boggess: 3,147

Wayne A Harper: 4,581

State Senate District 22 — Republican primary

Heidi Balderree: 3,882

Garrett Cammans: 1,460

Emily Lockhart: 2,926

State Senate District 29 — Republican primary

Chad E. Bennion: 6,982

Don L. Ipson: 7,709

State House District 2 — Republican primary

Michael J. Petersen: 2,959

Mike Monson: 2,097

State House District 16 — Republican primary

Trevor Lee: 2,280

Daniela Harding: 1,989

State House District 17 — Republican primary

Stewart E. Barlow: 3,375

Jennifer Garner: 1,735

State House District 19 — Republican primary

Raymond P. Ward: 4,198

Tenna Hartman: 1,594

State House District 21 — Republican primary

Taylor Aaron Bunot: 393

David C. Atkin: 598

State House District 23 — Democratic primary

Hoang Nguyen: 1,869

Jeff Howell: 1,424

State House District 24 — Democratic primary

Joel K. Briscoe: 716

Ramón Barthelemy: 374

Grant Amjad Miller: 1,027

State House District 30 — Republican primary

Fred C Cox: 1,155

Dave Parke: 1,108

State House District 39 — Republican primary

Ken Ivory: 1,584

Lisa Dean: 1,157

State House District 42 — Republican primary

Chad Jeffry Westover: 1,958

Michael D. Marker: 1,335

Clint Okerlund: 2,069

State House District 45 — Republican primary

Rich Cunningham: 2,012

Tracy Miller: 2,406

State House District 46 — Republican primary

Cal Roberts: 2,786

Jeff Stenquist: 1,097

State House District 58 — Republican primary

David Shallenberger: 3,705

Holly Sweeten: 2,834

State House District 61 — Republican primary

Lisa Shepherd: 1,811

Travis Hoban: 1,616

State House District 66 — Republican primary

Brian L. Nielson: 2,192

Troy Shelley: 3,149

State House District 67 — Republican primary

Christine Facer Watkins: 3,408

Thomas L Hansen: 3,303

State House District 69 — Republican primary

Lynn Jackson: 3,566

Logan James Monson: 3,662

County races

Beaver County

County Commissioner — Republican primary

Wade Hollingshead: 831

Tracy Davis: 526

Box Elder County

County Commission Seat C — Republican primary

Steven R. Zollinger: 3,069

Sam McMurdie: 2,895

Tyler M. Vincent: 3,590

Cache County

County Council North Seat 4 — Republican primary

David Erickson: 1,757

Jon-David Jorgensen: 1,060

County Council South Seat 6 — Republican primary

Devron Andersen: 873

Nolan P. Gunnell: 1,498

Carbon County

County Commissioner — Republican primary

Paul Riddle: 452

Max Jones: 841

Jared Haddock: 1,269

County Assessor — Republican primary

Gillan Bishop: 845

Amy Schmidt-Peters: 1,690

Daggett County

County Commissioner C — Republican primary

Randall B. Asay: 152

Hank Gutz: 91

Davis County

Treasurer — Republican primary

Matt Brady: 20,313

Blake L Woodall: 14,585

Duchesne County

County Commission Seat C — Republican primary

Jeffrey Brent Chugg: 1,404

Bryan Winterton: 539

Clel Robinson: 555

Tracy W. Ross: 1,248

Emery County

County Commissioner — Republican primary

Dennis R. Worwood: 1,547

David H. Sebring: 566

Iron County

County Commission C — Republican primary

Kenneth L. Robinson: 5,964

Maile Wilson Edwards: 3,025

Kane County

County Commission Seat C — Republican primary

Gwen Brown: 1,015

Wade Heaton: 970

Millard County

County Commission Seat C — Republican primary

Bill Wright: 1,160

Russell M. Finlinson: 381

Curt Hare: 1,063

County Treasurer — Republican primary

Kristine K Camp: 1,478

Jody Tasker Anderson: 1,106

Morgan County

County Commission #1 — Republican primary

Raelene Blocker: 716

Blaine Scott Murray: 335

County Commission #3 — Republican primary

Vaughn Harris Nickerson: 604

Jared Alan Andersen: 494

Rich County

County Commissioner C — Republican primary

Jonathan Lee: 543

Michael I Leonhardt: 245

Recorder — Republican primary

Kaia Bowden: 315

Jem Laray Wilson: 266

Maydi Kennedy Eastman: 211

San Juan County

County Commission District 1 — Republican primary

Eric Merlin Grover: 409

Lori Maughan: 446

Doug Allen: 237

County Assessor — Republican primary

William McFarland: 773

Rick D. Meyer: 1,063

County Treasurer — Republican primary

Vint DeGraw: 528

Glenis B. Pearson: 1,301

Salt Lake County

County Council At Large C — Republican primary

Michael Carey: 30,355

Rachelle Morris: 42,258

County Council At Large C — Democratic primary

Dustin Gettel: 7,967

Natalie Pinkney: 17,900

County Council 2 — Republican primary

Carlos Moreno: 4,828

Daniel W. Thatcher: 5,161

County Surveyor — Republican primary

Bruce A. Williams: 31,157

Bradley Park: 39,159

Sevier County

County Commission Seat C — Republican primary

Ralph Brown: 2,641

Brad Duffin: 1,715

Uintah County

County Commissioner — Republican primary

Danny B. Mortensen: 2,924

Willis Lefevre: 3,611

Wasatch County

County Council Seat B — Republican primary

Colleen Bonner: 3,335

Nick Lopez: 1,870

County Assessor — Republican primary

Bob Adams: 3,624

Todd M. Griffin: 1,456

State School Board

State School Board District 3 — Republican primary

Brent Strate: 8,306

Rod Hall: 10,277

State School Board District 7 — Republican primary

Kris Kimball: 8,356

Molly L Hart: 10,910

State School Board District 10 — Republican primary

Monica Bangerter Wilbur: 6,694

Matt Hymas: 7,694

State School Board District 13 — Republican primary

Cari Bartholomew: 8,858

Randy Boothe: 10,379

State School Board District 15 — Republican primary