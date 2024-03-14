Cox encourages Utahns to participate in statewide Feed Utah food drive Saturday

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Food Bank is gearing up for the biggest locally driven food drive of the year and is asking Utahns to participate in a massive collection effort called "Feed Utah" on Saturday.

"There is power to make a difference when so many groups and individuals collaborate to help fight hunger statewide," said Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank president. "This food drive comes at a crucial time as donations from the holidays begin to thin, but the need for assistance remains high as people are facing sky-high costs of living and inflation."

An estimated 317,000 Utahns, and 1 in 10 Utah kids, are unsure where their next meal will come from, according to the food bank.

"These statistics are unacceptable, and they're frightening," Bott said.

The event is a collaboration between faith-based congregations, organizations and residents throughout Utah. Residents can participate by placing a bag of nonperishable food outside their front door by 9 a.m. on Saturday, donating funds or volunteering to help collect food donations. Drop-off locations across the state include Utah Food Bank's warehouses in Salt Lake City, Springville, St. George and Blanding, any Macey's grocery store or participating pantry locations, and other community sites.

Donated food should be commercially packaged, nonperishable and nutritious. Most-needed food items listed by the Utah Food Bank include beef stew, chili, peanut butter, boxed meals, canned meats and canned fruits and vegetables.

Youth groups of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will also participate in volunteer efforts throughout the week.

I think we have the best economy in the United States because we serve and give back, because we build community, because we care about each other. – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox recalled volunteering during his childhood when he was a member of the Boy Scouts, collecting donated food items throughout his Fairview neighborhood.

"I remember thinking, 'Why are we doing this? What is this all about? Surely, you know, we're all doing OK,'" Cox said. "I remember talking to some of the people there who told me that there are people within my own neighborhood, people I went to school with ... that needed that food every week and I remember just the impact it had on me as a teenager."

The governor called on Utahns to participate in some way, volunteering or donating to help support struggling community members.

"There's nothing better than serving and giving back. It's what we do best in this state — we lead the nation in service every year with volunteers and charitable giving and that's truly what separates us from everything else," Cox said. "It's not our economy, even though we have the best economy. In fact, I'll go one step further: I think we have the best economy in the United States because we serve and give back, because we build community, because we care about each other."

To find out more about Feed Utah, including how to sign up to volunteer, donate online or find your nearest food drop-off location, visit www.utahfoodbank.org/feedutah.

×

Related stories

Most recent Family stories