Watch: MLB Spring Breakout games on KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The inaugural MLB Spring Breakout will take place this weekend, and KSL.com is here to stream some of the games.

The three-day event will showcase MLB's future athletes, with current stars from Minor League Baseball. These games will feature each team's top prospects ahead of the league's opening day on March 28. The event will take place from March 14-16 during spring training at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums.

MLB Spring Breakout will feature 16 exhibition games, and KSL.com will stream 12 from some of your favorite baseball teams. To see the full rosters for each team, visit MLB.com.

Livestreamed games on KSL.com

