Watch: MLB Spring Breakout, Athletics v. Giants

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — The inaugural MLB Spring Breakout will take place this weekend, and KSL.com is here to stream some of the games.

The four-day event will showcase MLB's future athletes, with current stars from Minor League Baseball. These games will feature each team's top prospects ahead of the league's opening day on March 28. The event will take place from March 14-16 during spring training at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums.

Check out today's game, the Oakland Athletics take on the San Francisco Giants, in the video above.

×

Most recent MLB stories